Galway County Council becomes second local authority to launch online pre-planning enquiry system

Galway County Council has become the second local authority to launch an online pre-planning enquiry system.

Members of the public can use the portal to generate a free report for a proposed site within the county, which will aid planning applications.

The comprehensive new portal will collate common planning information relating to land use zonings, flood risk, protected structures and other topics.

The information will be particularly beneficial in assisting with the preparation of a planning application for permission or with deciding on whether a pre-planning meeting may be required

The free-of-charge system is the first bilingual local authority pre-planning enquiry system to be launched in Ireland.

It was unveiled by Cllr. Liam Carroll, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, and Cllr. Mary Hoade, Chair of the Planning SPC.

The bi-lingual pre-planning website can be accessed here.

Speaking of the new portal, Director of Services, Liam Hanrahan, says it will save people time and money: