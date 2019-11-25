Galway County Council approves €10 million loan for land for social and affordable housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has approved a €10 million euro loan to purchase more land for social and affordable housing.

Councillors have mixed views as they voted on the proposal at County Hall today.

Galway county council’s primary housing land holdings comprise of over 38 hectares with 71% of the lands under construction, in the approval process or the subject of a development proposal.

Council executives say they recognise the need for social housing and the loan is intended to address the demand across the county.



The local authority is not able to fund the investment in the necessary Land Acquisition Programme from within its own resources.

It is intended to draw down the loan finance on a phased basis, as lands are required.

Fianna Fail Councillor Noel Thomas stated he would be opposing the motion, on his belief that planned social housing developments for Moycullen will damage the village.

Independent Councillor Aisling Dolan said she fully supported the motion and said the council don’t do enough to help people who need houses.

This concern was echoed by Councillor Tom Curran, who said he would support any plan that would help put a roof over young people’s heads.

The motion was put to a vote and was passed by 30 votes to 3.