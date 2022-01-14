Galway County Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney opens an online book of condolence for Ashling Murphy

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom- Galway County Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney has opened an online book of condolence for Ashling Murphy

The Cathaoirleach has extended his sympathy to the Murphy family, her pupils and the school community of Durrow National School, the community of Tullamore and all who knew her

Cathaoirleach Keaveney says the book is a sign of solidarity with all those impacted by Ashling’s shocking and tragic death

The online book of condolences is available via https://forms.office.com/r/DwrKbstGx0