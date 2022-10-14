Galway County and City Councils say notwithstanding this setback to the Ring Road they are confident that the issues arising can be resolved

14th October 2022.



Joint Statement in relation to this morning’s communication from An Bord Pleanála.



Galway County Council, Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are disappointed to learn from An Bord Pleanála that they will not be opposing, on a very limited ground, the judicial review proceedings taken by the Friends of the Irish Environment challenging the Board’s decision to approve the N6 GCRR.

We understand that the matter will be mentioned before the Courts in a few

weeks’ time.



Notwithstanding this setback Galway County Council and Galway City Council are confident that the issues arising can be resolved and as a result intend to continue to progress the delivery of the N6 GCRR Project.



The N6 GCRR is a key component of the Galway Transport Strategy and as the city and its environs continue to grow, it is crucial to safeguarding the future development of Galway City as the principal economic centre in the west of Ireland and to ensure that its development is sustainable.



The N6 GCRR sits within the overall transport system. It addresses the transport problem in Galway City by adding trip capacity to the existing transport network thereby reducing trips through the city centre and the new links incorporated as part of the N6 GCRR provide for the strategic need of the national road network and for the connectivity of Galway City and the West Region to the national road and Ten – T network.



The N6 GCRR will also facilitate the population growth and compact and sustainable development of Galway City envisaged in the NPF by providing the space on the transport network for allocation of space to public transport and active modes. And furthermore, once the GTS is fully implemented, which includes interventions to re-allocate the freed road space in the city centre to public transport, there will be an even greater significant shift to public transport and sustainable transport modes.



It is acknowledged that there is a request from all the parties involved that the legal proceedings be adjourned on Monday 17th October 2022 for mention in three weeks to enable the parties to liaise in relation to the form of Orders. In that context it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.



End.