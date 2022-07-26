Galway Councillors concerned over lack of access to certain county council departments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several Galway County Councillors are concerned over what they have described as a lack of access to certain county council departments

CEO, Jim Cullen told this week’s council meeting that staffing was considerably reduced over the last decade, but the workload had increased significantly.

Councilors have received circulars about protocols regarding contact with staff following similar complaints from members at the previous monthly meeting.

Councillor Jimmy McClearn, who led the call for more access to staff last month brought the matter up again at the outset yesterday.

He said it had now emerged that some staff members were not comfortable dealing with Councillors and he did not find a management report about the matter satisfactory.

Councillor Andrew Reddington supported Councillor McClearn’s statement. He said he had tried to communicate with the planning office and visited the public counter at the planning office over four consecutive days but could not discuss matters with a planner.

Councillor Joe Beirne said that the names of personnel dealing with various issues, including planning should be listed to the Councillors and that what he termed a point of contact was needed.

Both Councillors Séamus Walsh and Dermot Connolly said they had experience with planners working hard and they commended Planning Director, Michael Owens, on his work.

CEO, Jim Cullen said that the Council staff was reduced by 25% over the last decade but that the workload had increased significantly