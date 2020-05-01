Galway Councillor calls on HSE to provide PPE to Home Support workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Councillor has called on the HSE to provide Personal Protective Equipment to home support workers.

County Councillor Dáithí Ó Cualáin says home support staff, who provide personal care to vulnerable people every day, must be protected during the coronavirus pandemic.

His call comes after guidance was issued by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre which recommended that surgical masks should be worn by healthcare workers when providing care to any patient – whether or not they have Covid-19.

Councillor Ó Cualáin says home support staff have not been provided with face masks – for more on this, tune in to FYI [email protected]…