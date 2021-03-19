Galway councillor calls for public engagement on reform of Leaving Cert

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillor Niall McNelis is calling on the public to engage with Labour’s public consultation on the proposed reform of the Leaving Cert.

He says in advance of the Oireachtas Education Committee holding hearings on reform, they want to gather public views on the future of the exams.

Councillor McNelis says this year’s first years are performing much better than expected, highlighting young peoples ability to adapt with new ways of learning.

He also argues that we must address the imbalance that exists in the “be all and end all” format of the current exams.

The Labour consultation on the future of the Leaving Cert is available at Labour.ie.

Councillor McNelis says we need an education system that works for all young people and offers a range of options.

