Galway Councillor calls for private companies to be used to enforce dog fouling fines

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor is calling for private companies to be contracted to enforce dog fouling penalties.

It’s after a recent report found just five fines have been issued for dog fouling across Galway in the past two years.

Loughrea area Councillor Ivan Canning is proposing that a clamping style operation be put in place in the mornings and evenings when dog wardens aren’t working.

Fianna Fail Councillor Canning says dog fouling is a huge problem