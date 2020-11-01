Galway Councillor calls for immediate Government intervention to provide more public transport across city

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A City Councillor has written to the Education and Transport Ministers demanding they immediately provide additional bus services in the city.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says many students on the east side of the city attending schools in the city centre or westside areas are having serious issues getting to school.

He says this is due to significantly reduced capacity on buses, which has led to fierce competition between students, workers and the general public for seats.

It comes as transport firm City Direct has suspended all of its services and remains in talks with the National Transport Authority to resume the 410, 411, 412 and 414 services.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers says the Government has to intervene to address the problem: