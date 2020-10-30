Galway Councillor Becomes First Female President of Local Government Association

Galway Bay Fm newsroom: A Galway County Councillor has been elected the first ever female President of the Association of Irish Local Government.

Elected unopposed, Headford’s Fianna Councillor Mary Hoade becomes the first female President of the organisation in 120 years.

The Association of Irish Local Government is the national representative organisation for the elected members of Ireland’s thirty one County & City Councils.

Councillor Hoade says her election also makes her the first President of the AILG from the West of Ireland :