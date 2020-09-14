Galway Council of Trade Unions pledge support to Debenhams workers as dispute continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Council of Trade Unions has pledged to support both local and national Debenhams workers in their dispute over redundancies with the company’s liquidators.

140 jobs were lost in Galway when the Erye Street outlet closed in April, with over a 1000 people nationwide let go following the company seeking to enter liquidation.

Former staff have vowed to picket the Galway outlet and others nationwide in order to block stock being removed from the shop until an official settlement in the dispute is reached.

The Galway picket is approaching its 160th day.

The Galway Trades Council is calling for legislation to be enacted to resolve the dispute and ensure that ex-workers redundancy claims are met.