Galway could become west coast base for new expanded Irish Navy

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway could be set to become the west coast base for a new expanded Irish Navy.

It’s part of a plans to almost double spending on the Defence Forces by 2028 – following a damning report which found current spending levels are completely inadequate.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister Simon Coveney also confirmed there’s going to be significant investment in Renmore Barracks to provide improved facilities.

Minister Coveney says no decisions have been made on the new naval bases – but Galway is in the running.

