Galway Convention Bureau seeks ambassadors to boost the county’s tourism and economy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Convention Bureau is seeking ambassadors to work toward boosting the county’s tourism business and economy.

The non-profit organisation promotes Galway as a destination for international events and conferences – and works with local venues, hotels, as well as attraction, activity and transport providers.

Working alongside Fáilte Ireland, they are looking for locals to help bring international conferences to the county.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Niamh Stack, explains what it takes to be an ambassador: