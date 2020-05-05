Galway consumers spending 20% less than normal since the start of Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that Galway consumers are spending 20% less than normal since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Figures released by AIB show that while consumers in Galway are spending less overall, they are spending up to a quarter more on grocery shopping.

According to the report, Galway consumers are spending 25% more on grocery shopping since Covid-19 started to impact the country.

On March 12th, when schools closed and people were asked to work from home, grocery spend nationally was 60% higher when compared with the previous Thursday, as people rushed to buy necessities.

Galway consumers spent an average of €69 per grocery transaction on this day, compared with an average of €47 the previous Thursday.

These figures are largely in-line with the national picture, with the average consumers are now spending 30% more on groceries since the middle of March.

