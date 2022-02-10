Galway consumers outline cost of living issues as government set to announce measures to tackle rising household costs

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Measures to help people cope with rising living costs, which will be decided by Government this evening, need to be done in a ‘careful’ way.

The public expenditure Minster says that whatever is decided needs to be implemented quickly.

A doubling of the energy credit to 200 euro, an extension to the fuel allowance season, and a bringing forward of some previously announced budget measures are all in the mix.

People in Galway have been telling Galway Bay FM news how they’re being impacted by rising costs right now.