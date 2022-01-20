Galway Consultant calls on Government to use the lessons learned during the pandemic to modernise our hospitals

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Galway Consultant Respiratory Physician is calling on the Government to use the lessons learned during the pandemic to be more ambitious in modernising our hospitals.

Dr Michael O’ Mahoney says some of our hospitals are now barely tenable as acute healthcare facilities.

The Oughterard consultant highlights how the pandemic has emphasised the lack of critical care and non-invasive ventilation beds in our hospitals , which still rely on multibed units with few single rooms.

Dr O’ Mahoney says the current plan of building three 500-bed elective hospitals to add to the system is woefully inadequate.

Speaking to Galway Talks earlier , Dr Michael O’ Mahoney says the pandemic has shown that existing hospitals need to be modernised to provide more single bed rooms to help prevent the spread of infection.