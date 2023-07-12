Galway consultant appointed Ireland’s first ever Clinical Lead for Youth Mental Health

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway consultant has been appointed Ireland’s first ever Clinical Lead for Youth Mental Health

Dr Amanda Burke has served as Clinical Director of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Galway and Roscommon since 2011

The appointment of the Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist to the new national role has been welcomed by Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler

Minister Butler says Dr Burke’s professional expertise and commitment in the area of youth mental health put her in an ideal position to support key stakeholders in driving improvements in services nationally