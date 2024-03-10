10 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Galway Constituencies emphatically votes No on referendum day
The fallout continues over the Government’s failure to change the constitution on family and care.
Yesterday’s double count returned the highest ever ‘No’ vote in an Irish referendum – with 74% ‘No’ on Care… and 68% ‘No’ on Family.
In Galway, the result was emphatic in favour of ‘No’ in both referendums.
On The Family Referendum in Galway East, 72.02% voted ‘No’ with 27.98% voting ‘Yes’ and the Care Referendum, 77.94% voted ‘No’ with 22.06% voting ‘Yes’.
The result was equally dominant in favour of ‘No’ in Galway West and Galway-Roscommon.
In Galway West, the result was 66.25 and 77.14% against with 33.75 and 25.86 in favour and in Roscommon-Galway, the result was 74% and 77.98% against with 26 and 22.02% in favour.
Results:
The Family Referendum
Galway West
Turnout: 41.71%
In Favour: 33.75%
Against: 66.25%
Galway East
Turnout: 40.83%
In Favour: 27.98%
Against: 72.02%
Roscommon-Galway
Turnout: 43.74%
In Favour: 26%
Against: 74%
The Care Referendum
Galway West
Turnout: 41.71%
In Favour: 25.86%
Against: 74.14%
Galway East
Turnout: 40.82%
In Favour: 22.06%
Against: 77.94%
Roscommon-Galway
Turnout: 43.74%
In Favour: 22.02%
Against: 77.98%