10 March 2024

Galway Constituencies emphatically votes No on referendum day

The fallout continues over the Government’s failure to change the constitution on family and care.

Yesterday’s double count returned the highest ever ‘No’ vote in an Irish referendum – with 74% ‘No’ on Care… and 68% ‘No’ on Family.

In Galway, the result was emphatic in favour of ‘No’ in both referendums.

On The Family Referendum in Galway East, 72.02% voted ‘No’ with 27.98% voting ‘Yes’ and the Care Referendum, 77.94% voted ‘No’ with 22.06% voting ‘Yes’.

The result was equally dominant in favour of ‘No’ in Galway West and Galway-Roscommon.

In Galway West, the result was 66.25 and 77.14% against with 33.75 and 25.86 in favour and in Roscommon-Galway, the result was 74% and 77.98% against with 26 and 22.02% in favour.

Results:

The Family Referendum

Galway West

Turnout: 41.71%
In Favour: 33.75%
Against: 66.25%

Galway East

Turnout: 40.83%
In Favour: 27.98%
Against: 72.02%

Roscommon-Galway

Turnout: 43.74%
In Favour: 26%
Against: 74%

 

The Care Referendum

Galway West

Turnout: 41.71%
In Favour: 25.86%
Against: 74.14%

Galway East

Turnout: 40.82%
In Favour: 22.06%
Against: 77.94%

Roscommon-Galway

Turnout: 43.74%
In Favour: 22.02%
Against: 77.98%

