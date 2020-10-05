Galway consortium awarded €11 million to develop new treatment for respiratory syndrome linked with COVID-19

Galway bay fm newsroom:

A Galway consortium has been awarded €11 million to develop a new treatment for a respiratory syndrome associated with COVID-19.

The funding has been allocated to NUI Galway, OmniSirant Limited and Aerogen through the Disruptive Technologies Fund.

The funding will be used to develop a new inhaled treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome which is responsible for the vast majority of COVID-19 related deaths.

It’s understood the treatment also has the potential to treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, better known as COPD, which affects hundreds of millions of patients worldwide and is the third leading cause of death globally.

