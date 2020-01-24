Galway conductor to lead the Oscar awards ceremony orchestra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway maestro is to become the first woman to conduct the orchestra at this year’s Academy Awards.

Kilconnell native, Eímear Noone will lead the orchestra at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Monday February the 10th.

She is best known for her award-winning work on video game music – for titles such as World of Warcraft and the Legend of Zelda.

Ms Noone, who has lived between Ireland and LA for the last 15 years, became the first woman to conduct at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, when she was just 22.

Speaking to The [email protected] for Galway, Eímear said that being given the opportunity to perform at the Oscars is deeply significant to her