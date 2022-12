Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based company has raised over 15 million euro in funding to develop a revolutionary heart impant.

AuriGen Medical has launched a crowdfunding campaign, with the funds going toward facilitating clinical trials.

The start-up company is based in ATU Galway and was founded by John Thomspson and Dr Tony O’Halloran.

Dr Thompson explains how funding and investment has progressed their development of the heart implant which aims to treat stroke and arrhythmia risk: