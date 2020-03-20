Galway company launches new anti-virus spray cleaner this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oranmore company has launched a new anti-virus spray cleaner.

The new disinfectant product is said to be highly effective against a broad range of viruses.

Chemical company Hygeia says HyClean has a contact time for killing viruses of 5 minutes.

The product is bleach, alcohol and phosphate free and comes in a one litre ready to use spray bottle and a range of larger concentrated options.

HyClean is being launched in a number of Galway outlets this weekend including McGaughs Garden Centre and Woodies among others.

Prices for the product range from 10 euro, for the one litre spray bottle, to 95 euro for the largest 10 litre concentrate drum.

CEO of Hygeia John Byrne says the product can be used on a range of surfaces