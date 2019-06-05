Galway company among first to introduce new 4-day working week with no change to salary

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway company is one of the first companies in Ireland to launch a 4-day working week with no change to salary.

After intensive research on how the company could reorganise their employee needs, ICE Group is switching to the new model.

The recruitment and HR company has over 50 employees and says the new working week is aimed at motivating, encouraging and retaining staff.

The measure will be introduced for full-time staff with no change to salary.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..