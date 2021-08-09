Galway community project included in government’s Creative Climate Action Fund

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway community art project has been included in the Government’s €2 million Creative Climate Action Fund.

Connemara project Baint an Aeir is one of 14 nationwide set to receive financial support through the scheme.

Baint an Aeir aims to address the sense of loss for the past and anxiety for the future amongst rural communities in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

This Irish language project is directed by Ríonach Ní Néill of Ciotóg and will have a particular focus on how rural communities can move from a peat-cutting tradition to a decarbonised future.

Working in Irish, artists and the community will co-create renewable energy-generating public artworks in Connemara that will power local services and draw attention to energy consumption and reduction.

It’s one of 14 projects nationwide set receive a share of €2 million in funding through the Government’s Creative Climate Action Fund but the exact amount has not been announced yet.

The Creative Ireland initiative supports creative, cultural and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change and encourage citizens to make meaningful behavioural changes.