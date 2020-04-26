Galway Community Pride Cancels Summer 2020 Parade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The committee for Galway Community Pride has announced that as a result of COVID-19 restrictions on large scale events that the Pride Parade this year will be postponed.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the committee said “in light of the HSE guidelines we are making the hard decision to postpone this year’s Pride festival that was due to take place from the 10th – 16th of August 2020.”

Galway Pride is Ireland’s longest running annual Pride, with the parade having taken place every year for the past 30 years.

However, with current Covid-19 restrictions due to be in place for large festivals until the Autumn a public parade is not on the cards this year according to the statement.

The committee says it looks forward to when they can all meet again and come together to celebrate Pride in Galway once more.