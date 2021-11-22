Galway Community Healthcare Chief makes fresh appeal for those who have symptoms of Covid 19 or test positive to isolate immediately.

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

The Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West is making a fresh appeal to any members of the public in Galway who are experiencing symptoms of Covid 19 or who test positive to isolate immediately.

Already today nearly 300 people have booked in online to receive a test at a pop up test centre in Tuam which is operating from 10 am until 4pm today and tomorrow.

The Community Testing Centres at Galway Airport and NUI Galway remain open seven days, but tests must be booked online.

There are no available test slots today at Galway Airport with very limited availability at the NUIG test centre.

Speaking to Galway Talks earlier, Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West Breda Crehan Roche says while it’s good news that more people are coming forward to get tested, those who have symptoms or a positive result must take action.