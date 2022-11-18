Galway community groups to benefit from €10m energy support scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Community groups across Galway are set to benefit from a new national €10m scheme to assist them with their energy bills.

The new Community Support Fund been established to specifically assist group who may have been deemed not eligible in the past.

Some of those included are Parish Halls, Community Centres, Local Development Associations, Social Clubs, ICA Groups, Senior Citizen Groups, Men’s Sheds, and Women’s Sheds

€316 thousand has been allocated to County Galway, and a further €277 thousand to the Galway City area.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett, Minister Heather Humphreys encouraged local groups across Galway to make an application.