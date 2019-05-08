Galway community employment supervisors to stage series of protests over pension entitlements

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The first in a week-long series of protests will begin at Galway Intreo office at Fairgreen road in the city on Monday.

Community employment supervisors are to engage in five days of industrial action as part of a dispute over pension entitlements.

It’s estimated approximately 80 supervisors are impacted in the city and county.

The group argues a labour court recommendation dating back to 2008 stated a pension scheme shoud be funded by Government and has not been followed through.

Demonstations will also be held at the consituency office of Minister Sean Kyne in the city and Minister Ciaran Cannon in Loughrea as part of the five days action.

Demonstrators will gather from midday to 3pm from Monday until Friday.

SIPTU spokesperson Eddie Mullins says workers are calling for a meeting with the Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohue.

Galway East Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte says the Government needs to take action