Galway Community College to launch project on locally endangered species

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Community College in the city will tomorrow host an official online launch of their three-year Erasmus+ project on locally endangered species and biodiversity loss.

The project is a research collaboration between three schools, GCC and a school in Croatia and Spain, working with national wildlife non-Governmental organisations.

Others involved in the launch include the Irish Wildlife Trust, and MEP Maria Walsh and EU Commissioner Mairead Mc Guinness.

Galway Community College in Moneengeisha introduced Erasmus+ in 2016.

Students involved in the project are due to visit each other’s countries to share their findings annually, but this element has been delayed due to Covid-19.