25 February 2024

Galway Community Circus recieves €12.5k funding boost from Bank of Ireland Arts Fund

Galway Community Circus in Shantalla is set to receive a funding boost of €12,500 from the Bank of Ireland as part of their Begin Together Arts Fund.

They’re the only Galway organisation to be awarded a grant under the latest rollout which is worth €100,000 in total.

The fund in collaboration with Business to Arts aims to help arts organisations working with marginalised and vulnerable groups.

Galway Community Circus offer circus art education and training to children and adults to improve confidence, social skills and leadership skills

