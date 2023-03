From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway Community Circus, based in Shantalla, have been awarded over €100,000 in social enterprise funding.

The Rethink Ireland funding is spotlighting just five organisations working to improve the lives of others.

Galway Community Circus was set up in 2002, to bring the art of circus to young people across Galway.

Alex Stewart from Galway Community Circus, explains what the money will go towards: