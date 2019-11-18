Galway Community Circus faces threat of closure due to insurance crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Community Circus is at risk of closure due to challenges in securing adequate insurance renewal.

The not-for-profit youth and social circus school was forced to cancel all classes last week for its 650 members.

The school reopened today with restricted insurance cover and has raised concerns over its future operation with 20% of classes and activities still on hold.

It states that after months of research and negotiation, the group has only managed to secure one quote for insurance cover which excludes aerial acrobatics or any activity over 1.5 metres.

Galway Community Circus is also scheduled to deliver a largescale tightwire walking spectacle project as part of Galway 2020 next August, which is also at risk due to the insurance roadblock.

