Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway mental health service is seeing increased demand as more people reach out for help.

Galway Community Cafe is a free out-of-hours service hosted in Mr Waffle on Newcastle Road.

It’s part of HSE Community Health Care West, and provides people with a space they can sit quiety or talk to a member of the team.

Mental Health Ireland Development Officer for Galway, Áine Hurley, says it’s a valuable space for people.