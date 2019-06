Galway Bay fm newsroom – Communities across the county are being urged to back a drive to tackle gum litter.

County Cathaoirleach Jimmy McClearn has launched the 2019 gum litter campaign in Portumna.

It’s being carried out by the Gum Litter Taskforce and aims to positively influence people’s behaviour towards gum disposal.

Campaign Executive, Avril Donlon, says there has been improvement in the attitude towards gum litter since the beginning of the campaign in 2007.

More at 4..