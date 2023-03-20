Galway Communities Against Racism and Discrimination Network launched in Galway today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland is for all.

That was the key message from today’s launch of the Galway Communities Against Racism and Discrimination Network.

Around 50 people from different local community groups gathered at the SIPTU office in the city for the event.

The group, which includes the likes of Galway Traveller Movement, Amach LGBT and Galway City Partnership, are also organising a public rally this Saturday March 25 in the city at 2PM.

