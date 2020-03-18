Galway communications expert to assist with Government public information campaign on coronovirus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway marketing expert has been enlisted by government to manage the public information campaign on the Coronavirus crisis.

According to the Irish Independent, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has brought back communications expert John Concannon, who was part of the now defunct Strategic Communications Unit.

NUIG Vice President of development John Concannon implemented the Government’s crisis communications for the Beast from the East and Storm Emma weather events in 2018.

The Galway native was assistant secretary general in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

After taking up his senior post with NUI Galway , he also remained in a part-time capacity working on a UN Security Council job.

It’s understood his new role will involve co-ordinating Government communications across a range of departments and agencies for the Covid-19 crisis.