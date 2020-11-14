Galway commemorations to mark 100th anniversary of death of Fr. Michael Griffin

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom – Galway West Sinn Fein will today mark the 100th anniversary of the death of Fr. Michael Griffin.

On the night of November 14th, 1920, Fr. Griffin was removed from his home on Montpelier Terrace by Crown Forces and taken to Lenaboy Castle.

The following day, his body was discovered in an unmarked grave in a bog near Barna – he had been shot dead.

Over the past week, Sinn Fein Galway has erected commemorative posters in places associated with Fr. Griffin – including Montpelier Terrace, the Claddagh, and Barna.

A special online lecture by local historian Cormac Ó Comhraí will also be hosted on the Galway West Sinn Fein Facebook page, at 7 this evening

Meanwhile, Republican Sinn Fein says it will not hold a full commemoration this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

However, a wreath will be laid at the Fr. Michael Griffin monument in Barna at mid-day tomorrow