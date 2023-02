Galway Bay FM newsroom – Businesses in Carna, Clifden and Carraroe are invited to attend information evenings on a €25m funding scheme.

The Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme is the largest of its kind and aims to stimulate growth in communities.

The info sessions will take place at 6:30pm – tomorrow in Carna, this Thursday in Clifden and next Tuesday 21st in Carraroe.

More details can be found on bim.ie and Brenda O’Riordan explains who can apply: