Galway Clinic “stands ready” to assist HSE through difficult winter period

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Clinic says it stands ready to assist the HSE to the fullest extent of its abilities through the difficult winter period ahead.

It comes as the HSE has published its winter plan, which outlines how it will cope with a surge in demand amid the ongoing pandemic.

The winter plan is an annual blueprint for how hospitals will cope with additional pressure during the winter months – a situation made all the more difficult since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic

The plan for the approaching winter places strong emphasis on the role which private hospitals will play in providing elective care capacity for the public system.

1,100 bed days per week are to be accessed via the private system throughout the winter.

The Blackrock Healthcare Group – which owns Galway Clinic – says it has worked tirelessly with the HSE since the beginning of the pandemic, and the Galway hospital has treated patients who would have otherwise not received vital care.

Galway Clinic adds it’s ready to assist the HSE to the fullest of its abilities through the difficult winter ahead through its excellent relationship with all major acute hospitals in the region.