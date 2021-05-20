Galway Clinic “ready to do more” as it assists Galway Hospitals in treating cancer patients

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Clinic has said it is “ready to do more” if needed, as it continues to assist Galway’s public hospitals with the treatment of cancer patients.

It follows the ransomware cyber-attack on the HSE, which has had a massive impact on services.

Galway Clinic says it has assisted the public health system through the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is now doing the same in the face of this “senseless” attack.

It’s also given an assurance that all IT systems have been reviewed and have not been impacted in any way by the attack on the HSE – and further work is ongoing to guard against any potential threats.