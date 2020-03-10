Galway Clinic enforces additional restrictions as part of Coronavirus response

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Clinic in Doughiska has this evening enforced additional restrictions as part of its Coronavirus response

If you are attending Out-Patient appointments or the Emergency Department you are requested to bring one person only, if required

Also, with immediate effect, Galway Clinic Daily Mass is restricted to hospital inpatients only.

Management says these measures are to ensure the health & safety of all patients and staff.

They are in addition to the Visiting Restrictions put in place at the weekend

Visiting is restricted to the critically unwell and ICU patients only, and children are not permitted to visit