Galway Clinic among several private facilities to agree deal with the HSE

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The company that runs the Galway Clinic and Dublin’s Blackrock and Hermitage Clinics, has agreed a deal with the HSE to ensure public patients requiring critical or urgent care will be able to access their facilities.

The Parma Healthcare Group says it is in the event the public system cannot deliver such care, due to capacity issues from Covid 19.

Under the new arrangement, a small but significant proportion of the capacity in those hospitals will be made available for public patients.

It says it will not impact upon continuity of care for privately insured patients.

Already, there are six public patients being treated at Galway Clinic in Doughiska and 16 at the Bons Secours in Renmore.