Galway city’s Winter Pride Festival to kick off today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Winter Pride is kicking off in the city later this afternoon.

Galway Community Pride, which is hosting the festival, says it’s in an effort to provide support and a sense of family for the LGBT+ community at Christmas.

Galway Pride is the longest running consecutive Pride festival in the country and in 30 years, it has transformed from a small event to a major one in the county’s social calendar.

Winter Pride will see a number of events and activities take place across the city this Friday and Saturday, including ice-skating, table quizzes and a Potluck dinner.

Spokesperson for Galway Pride Aoibhinn Keighron says the winter pride is designed to support people year round – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…