Galway city water service workers join national strike today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water service workers in Galway city are participating in a strike today alongside nine other local authorities

The Unite trade union says members unanimously rejected a framework for water services in councils.

However it says the local government management service has refused to engage with these workers or make any changes.

The union also says it wants a guarantee that staff being moved from councils to Uisce Eireann will keep their public service status.

Regional Co-ordinating officer with Unite Tom Fitzgerald says they want the local government management agency to engage with workers.