Galway City Vintners chairman says strong leadership needed from Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The chairman of the Galway City branch of the Vintners Federation says strong leadership is needed from the Government – as well as increased support from the banks – as publicans face lengthy closures.

Tom McDonagh says the closure of pubs and nightclubs nationwide is the entirely correct course of action in the interests of public safety and staff well being.

However, he’s warning that closures are likely to extend far beyond two weeks and many pubs across Galway will not be reopening.

Tom McDonagh says pubs will be on their knees – and strong leadership is needed.