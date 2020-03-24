Galway City VFI Chairman blasts pubs for opening behind closed doors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Vintners Federation of Ireland in Galway has strongly condemned the small number of pubs who have remained open despite instructions from the Department of Health to close.

The statement comes as reports have emerged over the last week of a small number of pubs that are continuing to operate behind closed doors.

VFI Galway City Chairman Tom McDonagh is calling for city pubs to follow Covid-19 guidelines and stop trading until advised otherwise.

He says a small number of publicans are endangering the health of their staff, customers and the general public – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…