Galway city traffic jumps 17 per cent on first day of phase 2 re-opening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic in Galway city jumped by 17 percent on the first morning of phase 2 of the roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions when compared to the first day phase one of the roadmap.

Figures released by Transport Infrastructure Ireland show that an extra 377 cars traveled along the N6 Bóthar na dTreabh yesterday morning compared to Monday May 18th.

As the country entered phase two of the roadmap to recovery yesterday morning, TII’s traffic counter recorded 2,594 vehicle journeys on Bóthar na dTreabh between 7 am and 10 am.

This figure is only 5 percent higher than the traffic recorded along the route on the same morning last week however.

Nationwide, Galway saw the lowest weekly increase in traffic, while the largest increase was recorded along the M1 at Jonesboro in Dublin.

Meanwhile, there was 45 percent less traffic along Bóthar na dTreabh yesterday morning when compared to the same morning in 2019.