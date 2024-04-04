Galway City trader calls for urgent investment into St Nicholas’ Market

Urgent investment is needed for new surfacing, street lighting and other essential facilities at St Nicholas’s Market in Galway.

That’s according to local trader Cáit Curran, who has raised her concerns over a lack of resources for the market with Mayor of Galway, Eddie Hoare.

The market, which attracts thousands of shoppers and tourists, has not received public funding for the past 30 years.

Cáit says traders and visitors have to contend with a lot of obstacles and issues: