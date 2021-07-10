Galway City to host National Day of Commemoration Ceremony tomorrow morning

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Local Ceremony for Galway City will be held at City Hall at 11am tomorrow morning.

The ceremony will honour all Irish men and women who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions and will be attended by members of the Defence Forces and religious leaders.

Similar to last year, the Ceremony will be scaled back considerably and will differ considerably from arrangements in previous years.

Strict social distancing protocols will be in place and will be observed at all times during and after the Ceremony.

The Ceremony will include an invitation to remember all those who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations, as well as those who died during the War of Independence.

It will also recall the Truce which came into effect on 11th July 1921, one hundred years ago.

This will be followed by multi-faith prayers of commemoration.

Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr. Colette Connolly, will lay a wreath to honour those who died in past wars or on service, at home or abroad.

This will be followed by a minute’s silence.

Similar Ceremonies will take place nationwide in Dublin, Limerick, Kilkenny, Cork and Waterford.