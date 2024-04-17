Galway Bay FM

17 April 2024

Galway city to host Hospitality and Tourism Recruitment Fair next week

A Hospitality and Tourism Recruitment Fair is taking place in Galway city next Monday 22nd April.

It’s part of a nationwide campaign, launched by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

The INTREO Work and Skills Events will see fairs take place in every corner of the country, with over 150 exhibitors participating.

The two-hour Galway event will be held at the Connacht Hotel on the Old Dublin Road next Monday April 22nd from 10:30AM.

